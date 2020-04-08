4th grader puts exercise checkpoints around neighborhood

PORT DICKINSON, NY – A Port Dickinson student is leading an effort to guarantee health and fitness for his neighbors.

4th grader Caleb Dancesia has made checkpoints around his home street with posters and different colored balloons.

Dancesia’s mother is a Physical Education Teacher, and he thought he might get a bit of extra credit with this initiative.

Those walking around the block will see stations with exercises such as jumping jacks, lunges, and arm circles.

Dancesia says the response to the project has been fantastic.

“I feel proud of myself after doing it, and I think the community is feeling proud of me as well because, a few days ago, a lot of people were walking around and doing them, and they were stopping by and saying ‘Thank you for putting them up,” says Dancesia.

Dancesia, his 5-year old sister, and his friends demonstrated some of the exercises that were placed around the block.

He encourages everyone to stay safe, fit, and healthy, and to also have some fun during this time.