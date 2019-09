CANDOR N.Y -A Go-Fund Me account has been set up for Elias, 4, who was struck by a car Sunday in Candor.

The incident occurred when Elias and another child were playing around a Dodge Caravan that was accidentally started.

Elias fell out of the vehicle and was struck by it.

He remains in stable but critical condition in the intensive care unit at a Syracuse hospital.



The money raised will go toward Elias’s recovery and so that a parent can continue to be by his side 24-7.

Donate here.