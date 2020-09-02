4 more arrested in Q-Quan Richardson case

BINGHAMTON, NY – Four more arrests have been made following a stabbing death in the Town of Union last week.

22 year old Q-Quan Richardson died last Wednesday from stab wounds following a fight at a large early morning gathering, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

20 year-old Caleb Casteline was arrested last Wednesday and charged with Richardson’s murder, allegedly stabbing him twice.

This morning, police announced 4 teenagers have been arrested for aiding Casteline.

Brian Adams, Christopher Lane and Thomas Hayward of Endicott and Noah Beauparlant of Endwell, all 18 years of age, are charged with hindering prosecution.