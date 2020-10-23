30th annual Riverbank Cleanup begins this weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – Volunteers in our area are preparing to clean up some iconic spots in greater Binghamton.

The 30th annual Riverbank Cleanup by the Broome County Environmental Management Council will be happening in stages starting this weekend.

The event brings together local businesses, clubs, and volunteers that will help clean up riverbanks along Susquehanna and Chenango rivers, and some parks as well.

Volunteers are asked to bring essential items like garbage bags, masks, gloves, other materials.

Broome County Environmental Management Council Chairman George Bezama says he is excited for the events leading up to it because volunteers work as though there is no global pandemic.

“I was hoping to have a much larger single-day event, because it’s the 30th anniversary. We hit the 30 years of doing this, but, unfortunately, that wasn’t able to happen, so we’re pretty happy with the way it’s turning out,” says Bezama.

The event will be happening in stages starting this weekend at Cheri Lindsey Park.

It will all culminate on November 7th with a thorough cleaning of Otsiningo Park in Binghamton from 10 A-M to noon.

Those eager to offer their services for the project can email BCEMCChair@Gmail.com.