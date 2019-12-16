3-year old Amish boy falls out of bus

KIRKWOOD, NY – An Amish boy is lucky not to have suffered greater injury after falling out of a minibus traveling along Interstate 81 on Saturday.



According to New York State Police, the 3 year-old fell out of the vehicle when he leaned against an emergency exit window.

The minibus was one of 2 carrying members of an Amish community from Lancaster, Pennsylvania.



Police say the buses immediately turned around and found the boy along the shoulder of I-81 in Kirkwood crying and suffering from scrapes, bumps and bruises, but no life-threatening injuries.



He was transported to Wilson Hospital for treatment.