3 more possible COVID-19 exposures released

BROOME COUNTY – The Broome County Health Department has put out another set of possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anyone who was at Strange Brew Cafe on Washington Street on October 2nd or 3rd between 6 AM and 2 PM, or October 4th between 6:45 AM to 4 PM, or October 5th, 6th, 8th or 9th between 6 AM and 2 PM should quarantine for 2 weeks from their exposure date.

Anyone at Panera Bread in Vestal on October 2nd between 3 PM and 9:15 PM, October 3rd from 3 PM to 9:20 PM, October 5th from 3 PM to 9:20 PM, October 6th from 3 PM to 8:45 PM or October 8th from 3 PM to 9PM should quarantine for 2 weeks from their exposure date.

Finally anyone who was at Chili’s Bar and Grill in Vestal on October 2nd from 10:30 AM to 3 PM, or October 3rd from 10:30 AM to 3:45 PM should quarantine for 2 weeks from exposure date.