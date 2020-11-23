2nd Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Drive Challenge winner named

BINGHAMTON, NY – While only in it’s 2nd year of existence, a government food collection competition has certainly made it’s mark on the community.

Senator Fred Akshar, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, and Binghamton Mayor Rich David held the 2nd annual Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge last week.

From Monday until Friday, CHOW collection bins were set up in the lobbies of the State Office Building, Broome County Office Building, and City Hall, with the three competing to see which building could receive the most donation towards CHOW.

Between employee and community donations, the three buildings raised over 11-thousand meals for local families.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth says after securing 6 times as many meals this year compared to last, it’s a true testament to the community.

“In a time like this, it just says that the community cares. They’re willing to step up to the plate, and take action. I often say this, CHOW couldn’t do the good work that it does without the good people of the community. This is just evidence of that,” says Aylesworth.

While the main goal was to collect donations for CHOW, this was also a friendly competition for the Golden Can award for the most donations as a building.

After the County Building secured it last year, the state office won this year’s award, totaling over 7600 meals.

Anyone who would still like to donate can do so at Broome Council dot net.