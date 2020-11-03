23,000 absentee ballots requested in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – More than any other year prior, absentee, or mail-in ballots, are expected to play a significant role in the outcome of this year’s election.

In Broome County alone, over 23,000 absentee ballots were requested by voters and, as of yesterday, well over 17,000 had been returned.

Across the entire 22nd Congressional District, which includes portions of 8 counties, more than 63,000 mail-in ballots were sent to voters.

Those ballots can continue to come into Boards of Election and be counted for several more days so long as they were postmarked by today.

Broome County plans to start opening and counting its absentees on Thursday November 12th.