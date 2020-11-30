22nd District update: Tenney leads by 12 votes

UTICA, NY- In the battle that just won’t end, candidates in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional Seat have released statements on where the race currently stands.

In a fundraising letter to supporters, Republican Candidate Claudia Tenney says she has retaken the lead in the race for the seat currently occupied by Democrat Anthony Brindisi.

According to her campaign, Tenney’s lead is only 12 votes, a dramatic decrease from the lead she had at the end of Election Day, which approached 30,000.

Tenney’s opponent seems to have confidence that he will retain his seat.

Incumbent Congressman Brindisi’s campaign says they are confident he will be declared the winner in the race once every vote is counted correctly.

Brindisi has clawed his way back into contention to retain his seat over the course of the last few weeks as absentee, affidavit, military, and other ballots were counted.