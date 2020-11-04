22nd District Congressional Race, Claudia Tenney leading over Anthony Brindisi

Former Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney remains on track to take back her seat as she holds a commanding 28,000 vote lead over Democrat Anthony Brindisi following incomplete and unofficial results from last night.

Tenney stopped short of declaring victory during a speech to supporters last night at the Nothin’ Fancy Cafe outside of Utica.

According to the New York State Board of Elections website, Tenney has 139,883 votes to Brindisi’s 111,461 with all precincts in 8 counties having reported their unofficial results from both early voting and yesterday’s polls.

The Associated Press, whose numbers are on our website, has the race at 125,023 from Tenney to 100,193 for Brindi.

It is also worth noting that 63,000 absentee ballots were requested by voters across the district, although we don’t yet know what portion of those were returned.

As of Monday, Broome County had received back 17,628 out of the 23,182 that had been sent to Broome voters within the 22nd District.

Absentee ballots that continue to come into Boards of Election that were postmarked by Election Day will also be counted.

Each county has its own schedule for opening the mail-in ballots.

Broome has scheduled to begin its opening and counting process on Thursday November 12th.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Tenney’s remarks are below