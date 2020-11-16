22nd District ballot update: Brindisi strong in Broome County, Tenney still leads

Democrat Anthony Brindisi has narrowed his deficit in his attempt to retain his seat in Congress, but it looks unlikely that there are enough votes left to be counted to make up the remaining difference.

By our latest count, Brindisi trails Republican Claudia Tenney by about 8,500 votes.

Tenney’s Election Night lead was 28,000 votes.

In Broome County alone, which finished counting absentees today, Brindisi bested Tenney by 14,000 to less than 4,000.

However, much of the counting has now been completed, leaving Brindisi few ballots in which to make up the remaining 8,000.

Chenango County plans to start counting its ballots on Thursday, although the Republican stronghold may end up bolstering Tenney’s lead.