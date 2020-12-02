22nd Congressional District update

UTICA, NY – Legal wrangling continues in the battle over counting ballots in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

In a motion filed in State Supreme Court in Oswego, attorneys for Republican candidate Claudia Tenney asked a judge to direct the boards of elections in the district’s eight to certify the results provided to the court on Monday.

Those tallies of all votes give Tenney a 12-vote lead.

The Brindisi campaign also filed motions asking Justice Scott DelConte to order officials from all eight boards of elections to bring whatever records they have of ballots objected to by Brindisi representatives to a court hearing next week.

Tenney originally had a 28,000 vote lead on Election Night which evaporated once absentee ballots were opened.