2020 Broome Includes Special Hockey Festival to be held this month

BINGHAMTON, NY – Greater Binghamton is once again proving that hockey is for everyone as it hosts special needs hockey players from across the Northeast for a friendly competition.

Details of the 2020 Broome Includes Special Hockey Festival were announced today at the Floyd Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

In its 3rd year, the tournament is welcoming special hockey teams from as far away as North Carolina and Ontario as well as the home town team the Ice House Hawks.

On Saturday and Sunday January 18th and 19th, over a dozen teams will play roughly 30 games at the Arena, the SUNY Broome Ice Rink and the Ice House in Chenango Bridge.

Jen O’Brien, Executive Director of the American Special Hockey Association, says players of various abilities manage to create some extraordinary moments.

“Time and time again, the person that you never thought would be playing are the ones out there. And they just go for it. And I don’t know if it’s the ice, I don’t know if it’s the gear, I don’t know if it’s the skates, but absolutely, miracles on ice happen for us all the time,” says O’Brien.

Over 700 people are expected to visit Binghamton for the event.

The festival will include a welcome pizza party and silent disco the Friday before, family skate at the Arena and Rec Park, a family fun carnival on the concourse and discounted tickets for players and their families to the Saturday night Binghamton Devils game at the Arena.