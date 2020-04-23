$2000 reward now being offered for missing Binghamton University adjunct professor

ENDICOTT, NY – The search continues for a missing Binghamton University adjunct professor.

Dominic Davy has been missing for about 2 weeks now, and was last seen at his Endicott home on Moss Avenue on April 10th.

Davy is an Army veteran, and went out for his routine run and workout at about 4:00 AM.

Later that day, his brown jeep was found abandoned and unlocked with its keys in the middle console near River Terrace apartments.

His friends say he had no known reason to be there.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Endicott Police Department at 785-3341.

A reward of $2,000 is now being offered for pertinent information that leads directly to Davy’s safe return.