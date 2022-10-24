BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Red Cross is urging blood donors of all types to donate ahead of the holiday season.

According to the Red Cross, “People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood.”

Those who give blood or platelets through November 22nd will receive a $10 e-gift card.

Here’s a look at the blood donation opportunities coming up across Broome County:

Binghamton:

11/3 – American Legion Post 1645, 39 Louisa Street – 1 to 6 p.m.

11/7 – University Union, 4400 Vestal Parkway East – 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

11/11 – Double Tree by Hilton, 225 Water Street – 1 to 6 p.m.

11/12 – St. Francis Church, 1049 Chenango Street – 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

11/15 – Chenango Bridge UMC, 740 River Road – 1 to 6 p.m.

11/21 – Binghamton University Old Union, Union Hall – 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

11/23 – UHS Binghamton General Hospital, 10-42 Mitchell Avenue – 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Endicott:

10/27 – West Corners Volunteer Fire Department Station 1, 500 Day Hallow Road – 1 to 6 p.m.

11/12 – Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Avenue, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnson City:

10/28 – American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive – 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

11/4 – *All same location and times

11/11

11/18

11/25

Vestal:

11/1 – Elks Lodge, 2701 Vestal Parkway West – 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

11/3 – Kopernik Observatory and Science Center, 698 Underwood Road – 1 to 6 p.m.

Whitney Point:

11/25 – Whitney Point United Methodist Church, 7311 Collins Street – 2 to 7 p.m.

You can visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule an appointment at any of these locations.