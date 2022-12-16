BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Heart Association urges residents to use caution while clearing snow today and throughout the winter.

According to the association, research shows that many people may face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest after shoveling heavy snow.

A 2020 scientific study notes snow shoveling among the physical activities that may place extra stress on the heart, especially among people who aren’t used to regular exercise.

An additional study conducted in Canada a few years ago found that the chance of heart attack after a snowfall increased among men but not among women.

The study found that, compared to no snowfall, a heavy snow – about 7-8 inches – was associated with 16% higher odds of men being admitted to the hospital with a heart attack, and a 34% increase in the chance of men dying from a heart attack.

Although shoveling is necessary, the American Heart Association advises everyone to learn the commons signs of heart trouble.

They say that if you experience chest pain or pressure, lightheadedness or heart palpitations or irregular heart rhythms, stop the activity immediately. Call 911 if symptoms don’t subside shortly after you stop shoveling or snow blowing.

If you see someone collapse while shoveling snow, call for help and start Hands-Only CPR if they

are unresponsive with no pulse.