ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The American Red Cross announced a collaboration with Discovery’s Shark Week to help prevent a summer blood shortage.

After a steep decline in blood and platelet donations, the Red Cross received approximately 12% less blood donations than needed, one of the largest donation shortfalls in recent years.

Donors who give blood or platelets July 21-24 will receive an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt and all July donors will be entered for a chance to win a Shark Week merchandise package.

The package includes a beach bike, smokeless portable fire pit, paddle board, kayak, and a $500 accessory gift card.

To book an appointment visit the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).