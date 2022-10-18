BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Health Department is offering monkeypox vaccinations on a walk-in basis.

The health department, located at 225 Front Street in Binghamton, is offering the JYNNEOS vaccine on Tuesdays from 8:30 to 3:30 with a half hour break for lunch at noon.

Monkeypox is a viral illness that begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, chills and exhaustion. It is also marked by a rash that resembles pimples or blisters.

Those elgible for the JYNNEOS vaccine must be 18 or older and had a recent exposure to a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case in the past 2 weeks.

Those at high risk include men who have sex with men, or individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with those who are at high risk.