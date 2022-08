(Photo by CDC/API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We have seen a slight decrease in Broome County COVID-19 numbers during this first week of August.

237 cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 38 of them new.

There are currently 42 people hospitalized.

The number of deaths remains at 536.