Mental health has become a top priority two years into the pandemic. A psychologist explains why and offers some coping skills if you're feeling stressed or anxious.

CLEVELAND – The World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic in March of 2020, and a lot has changed since then.

More people are vaccinated and cases are continuing to drop. But, one issue that remains a top priority for many is mental health.

“Times of change, whether it’s good change or bad change, always are pretty difficult for people and I think the universal aspect of it also made people more easily able to talk about mental health, to talk about the challenges,” said Dawn Potter, PsyD, clinical psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Potter said most people have been impacted in one way or another by the pandemic.

For some, they had to start working or learning remotely. Or, maybe they lost a loved one to COVID-19 or got sick themselves. It’s enough for anyone to feel stressed or anxious.

So, how can you cope if you’re still having a hard time?

Dr. Potter said it’s really going to depend on the person’s individual needs. However, generally speaking, she recommends focusing on your health. Are you getting enough sleep, eating healthy, and exercising?

Also, look for activities that help relax you, like journaling or meditating. Another good idea, connect with family and friends for support.

“We need to check our mindset too, and so shifting our mindset involves trying to refocus on things we can control versus things we can’t control,” she said. “When there’s a lot of uncertainty, people can be vulnerable to focusing on the worst-case scenario. But, we need to shift our mindset to what do I really know and what can I do?”

Dr. Potter suggests doing a reassessment of your boundaries, especially if you feel like you are taking on too much. Perhaps someone can lend a hand.

Finally, if your mood doesn’t seem to be improving, consider speaking with a mental health professional.