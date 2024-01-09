BINGHAMTON, N.Y (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State’s Department of Health is reporting an increase in hospitalizations associated with COVID, the Flue, and RSV.

JN1 is the current dominant COVID variant. The health department says that although JN1 does not seem to cause more severe illness than other variants, it appears to be more contagious.

The health department urges health care providers to advocate for the use of masks within their facilities to reduce transmissions.

They are urging New Yorkers to stay up to date on vaccinations and to get tested when you start showing symptoms.