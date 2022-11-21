TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Tioga County Public Health Department released a list of tips on how to stay safe during the holiday season. The list covers online shopping safety, food safety, and fire prevention safety.
Online Shopping:
- Always use strong passwords and update them regularly.
- Beware of identity theft – closely monitor all your financial accounts.
- Install the latest version of your internet browser and security software.
- Don’t open emails from unknown senders or click on links to “deals” that seem suspicious or too good to be true.
- Look for indicators of a secure site before entering credit card numbers, passwords, personal information, or confidential information: A lock symbol in the address bar, a green color in the address bar, the addition of an “S” to the http:// at the beginning of a URL.
Food Safety:
- Keep raw meats separated from all other foods.
- Cook food thoroughly – use a food thermometer to ensure food as reached a safe internal temperature.
- Once food is prepared, keep hot food hot and cold food cold.
- Use pasteurized eggs for dishes containing raw egg, sech as eggnog, tiramisu, hollandaise sauce, and Caesar dressing.
- Be sure to wash your hands.
Fire Prevention:
- Keep flammable items away from heat sources (oven, stove, fireplace. etc.).
- Clean up greasy spills as you go to remove another fire hazard.
- If you have a live Christmas tree, be sure to water it every day.
- Don’t [lug in more than 3 light stands to one another (use a power cord instead), discard any strands that are worn or broken, and always unplug lights (and blow out candles) before leaving the house or going to bed.
- If using a menorah or a kinara, place it on a non-flammable surface to catch the melting candle wax, such as a tray lined with aluminum foil.
For more safety information you can visit ph.tiogacountyny.gov.