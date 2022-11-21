TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today, the Tioga County Public Health Department released a list of tips on how to stay safe during the holiday season. The list covers online shopping safety, food safety, and fire prevention safety.

Online Shopping:

Always use strong passwords and update them regularly.

Beware of identity theft – closely monitor all your financial accounts.

Install the latest version of your internet browser and security software.

Don’t open emails from unknown senders or click on links to “deals” that seem suspicious or too good to be true.

Look for indicators of a secure site before entering credit card numbers, passwords, personal information, or confidential information: A lock symbol in the address bar, a green color in the address bar, the addition of an “S” to the http:// at the beginning of a URL.

Food Safety:

Keep raw meats separated from all other foods.

Cook food thoroughly – use a food thermometer to ensure food as reached a safe internal temperature.

Once food is prepared, keep hot food hot and cold food cold.

Use pasteurized eggs for dishes containing raw egg, sech as eggnog, tiramisu, hollandaise sauce, and Caesar dressing.

Be sure to wash your hands.

Fire Prevention:

Keep flammable items away from heat sources (oven, stove, fireplace. etc.).

Clean up greasy spills as you go to remove another fire hazard.

If you have a live Christmas tree, be sure to water it every day.

Don’t [lug in more than 3 light stands to one another (use a power cord instead), discard any strands that are worn or broken, and always unplug lights (and blow out candles) before leaving the house or going to bed.

If using a menorah or a kinara, place it on a non-flammable surface to catch the melting candle wax, such as a tray lined with aluminum foil.

For more safety information you can visit ph.tiogacountyny.gov.