Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“COVID-19 remains a threat to New Yorkers across the state, and it’s critical that we take decisive action to vaccinate more people and slow the spread,” Governor Hochul said. “We continue to implement important masking requirements to protect children and families, but getting shots in arms is the key to a safe and healthy future. Vaccines are available for free at convenient sites and millions of people have taken them, so I urge all New Yorkers who haven’t to get vaccinated immediately.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 207,697
  • Total Positive – 5,275
  • Percent Positive – 2.54%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.99%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,295 (-87)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 285
  • Patients in ICU – 545 (-12)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 320 (+8)
  • Total Discharges – 197,959 (+330)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,165
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,184
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,671,208
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 49,338
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 362,240
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 67.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.4%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, September 16, 2021Friday, September 17, 2021Saturday, September 18, 2021
Capital Region4.21%4.12%3.99%
Central New York5.03%4.99%4.84%
Finger Lakes4.94%4.93%4.95%
Long Island3.97%3.92%3.85%
Mid-Hudson3.41%3.36%3.07%
Mohawk Valley4.64%4.55%4.27%
New York City2.06%2.07%2.00%
North Country5.80%5.85%5.93%
Southern Tier3.20%3.33%3.41%
Western New York4.96%4.75%4.89%
Statewide3.09%3.07%2.99%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, September 16, 2021Friday, September 17, 2021Saturday, September 18, 2021
Bronx2.16%2.03%1.94%
Kings2.32%2.36%2.18%
New York1.55%1.55%1.55%
Queens2.15%2.16%2.16%
Richmond2.58%2.62%2.59%

Yesterday, 5,275 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,355,168. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany28,23975
Allegany3,98114
Broome21,55771
Cattaraugus6,67530
Cayuga7,82846
Chautauqua10,796122
Chemung8,95667
Chenango4,14815
Clinton5,58556
Columbia4,60828
Cortland4,78338
Delaware3,01712
Dutchess33,58973
Erie98,475266
Essex1,9297
Franklin3,44425
Fulton5,23216
Genesee6,01734
Greene3,91922
Hamilton4070
Herkimer5,93713
Jefferson7,37044
Lewis3,15928
Livingston5,14023
Madison5,33820
Monroe77,583219
Montgomery5,02310
Nassau205,748357
Niagara22,00573
NYC1,050,3681,755
Oneida25,52787
Onondaga45,436207
Ontario8,46436
Orange54,23790
Orleans3,58912
Oswego9,49658
Otsego4,1308
Putnam11,76523
Rensselaer13,18054
Rockland50,600103
Saratoga18,31258
Schenectady15,16239
Schoharie2,0544
Schuyler1,2649
Seneca2,44412
St. Lawrence8,77459
Steuben8,28552
Suffolk226,321444
Sullivan7,76525
Tioga4,3688
Tompkins5,88948
Ulster16,23944
Warren4,64621
Washington3,87016
Wayne6,86832
Westchester140,362158
Wyoming3,8847
Yates1,3812

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,165. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Broome2
Chemung2
Chenango1
Erie3
Greene1
Herkimer1
Kings3
Livingston2
Madison1
Manhattan1
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Queens2
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Seneca1
Suffolk3
Ulster1

Yesterday, 25,971 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 24,785 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region740,599624
Central New York578,794495
Finger Lakes750,483753
Long Island1,831,6673,877
Mid-Hudson1,428,9092,049
Mohawk Valley288,739360
New York City6,470,87216,020
North Country268,371222
Southern Tier384,436331
Western New York819,3491,240
Statewide13,562,21925,971

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region680,824636
Central New York537,008641
Finger Lakes699,073726
Long Island1,621,4234,159
Mid-Hudson1,267,0302,089
Mohawk Valley267,101338
New York City5,728,37014,372
North Country241,995234
Southern Tier354,916402
Western New York752,4791,188
Statewide12,150,21924,785

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News