ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new free COVID-19 hotline. The hotline is for those who test positive for COVID but do not have a health care advisor.

The hotline is available 24-hours per day, seven days a week and is operated by experienced health and hospital professionals who have clinical training to prescribe treatment and referrals if needed.

All New Yorkers outside of New York City, regardless of income or health insurance coverage, who test positive for COVID-19 are eligible to be evaluated by calling the hotline.

Each call can include a clinical assessment and treatment plan which may include a prescription for Paxlovid or Molnupiravir (oral antiviral medications that decrease hospitalization for those at risk for severe disease).

The hotline number is 888-TREAT-NY (888-873-2869).

“This new hotline is a much-needed resources for underserved families who may not have immediate access to healthcare professionals,” said Lieutenant Governor Delgado. “As new strains of COVID continue to attack our more vulnerable communities, it is critical that we use all resources available to us to continue to fight this virus. The hotline is crucial to ensuring those who have difficulty leaving their home to access healthcare get the help they need.”