BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar received not one, but two jabs this morning in an effort to convince others to get vaccinated.

Garnar received the flu shot in his right shoulder followed by the new bivalent COVID booster in his left shoulder as the county health department urges everyone who is eligible to get inoculated as winter approaches.

Public health officials warn of a possible twin-demic of influenza and COVID given that people’s immunity to the flu may have lessened during two years of masking and social distancing.

Public Health Director Mary McFadden said that vaccination and booster rates among those under 30 is particularly low locally.

“People have to really individually assess their risk and those around them, more importantly. I have an elderly parent who lives with me. So, I always have to be thinking in the back of my mind, I need to protect my parent,” said McFadden.

McFadden said that the new omicron boosters have now been approved for children. 5 and up can get Pfizer while Moderna is authorized for 6 and up.

You must be 2 months removed from your last booster.

McFadden urges people to contact their local physician or pharmacy for booster shots which are free.

Or, register for one of the health department’s clinics at gobroomecounty.com/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.