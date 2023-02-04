WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a three week cooking class for Broome County veterans and their families.

The free initiative titled ‘Cook Around the World’ will feature nutrition educators who will teach participants how to make a variety of global dishes.

Each week, educators will focus on a different country the veterans were stationed at, cook a dish highlighted by its culture, and teach kitchen skills along with food safety,

There will be classes on March 23rd, 30th, and April 6th from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Mary Wilcox Library in Windsor.

Veterans must commit to all three sessions and are welcome to bring a spouse, partner, or family member.

Registration is required by March 20th. You can do so here.

Any questions can be directed to Laura Biasillo at lw257@cornell.edu or 607-584-5007.