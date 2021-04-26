Cuomo: The Great New York State Fair will be happening this summer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo visited Syracuse Monday morning with a major announcement. New York State is planning to hold the Great State Fair for all 18 days in this summer beginning August 20.

The state is planning the fair with some modifications. It is considering the fairgrounds as four sections to see how it can control the crowd sizes. As of right now, the fair will be open at 50% capacity.

Concerts at Chevy Court and the Lakeview Amphitheater will operate under New York State’s guidelines for outdoor concert venues.

Gov. Cuomo says restrictions are all subject to change and could ease if New York’s COVID-19 data warrants.

On Monday, New York’s statewide average infection rate was at 2.39% with hospitalizations at the lowest since before Thanksgiving. Forty-one New Yorkers died from the virus. “2.39% is great progress in reducing COVID but the deaths make the point we are not out of the woods,” said Cuomo.

The state has updated guidelines for specific industries outside of NYC, allowing them to increase capacity:

Outdoor Stadiums: Increase from 20% to 33%

Offices: Increase from 50% to 75%

Casinos: Increase from 25% to 50%

Gyms: Increase from 33% to 50%

The governor is not making a vaccination a requirement for the New York State Fair in August but did say the state is considering allowing more people to walk into clinics without an appointment and will focus on vaccine education for anyone hesitant to receive a shot.