Gov. Cuomo: State’s COVID-19 mandates are lifted, effective immediately

Editor’s note: This briefing video is rendering now and will be attached shortly.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to One World Trade Center in New York City Tuesday to announce a major update on the state’s reopening progress.

Last week Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that once 70% of New Yorkers 18 and older received at least one vaccine dose, most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted.

As of Tuesday, that 70% threshold was reached, meaning cleaning and disinfection, social distancing, health screenings, and contract tracing will be lifted for retail, food services, offices, gyms, amusement parks, barbershops and hair salons.

“This is a momentous day, and we deserve it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We will remember where we were, and where we’re doing. If you had said to us on Day 1, that we were going to be capable of the accomplishment we have reached, no one would have believed you,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We had the highest positivity rate of anywhere on the globe.

“The fact was that New York was the victim of COVID,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Everybody was talking about China, but COVID had left China and went to Europe, and the flights from Europe came here. We were ambushed by COVID. We had people dying from COVID before we knew COVID was here. We were alone, it was frightening, it was like living through a science fiction movie.

“It was probably the most frightening moment we went through and it was a moment that changed us,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Where are we today? We have the lowest positivity rate in the United States of America. On the facts, what New York has done is extraordinary — we went from worst to first. And not only do we have the lowest rate, we hit the national goal ahead of schedule.”

There will be exceptions to the state’s rollback, including federal guidelines that stay in place: COVID-19 health protocols will still be in place for large-scale event venues, schools pre-k to 12th grade, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and health care facilities. Unvaccinated people would still be required to keep a social distance of six-feet and wear a face mask.

“20 million vaccines — more per capita than any big state in the country,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Congratulations to New Yorkers. We did it.”

The governor announced that, effective immediately, all state-mandated COVID restrictions are lifted across commercial and social settings, including:

Sports and recreation

Construction

Manufacturing

Trade

Child care

Camps

Food services

Offices

Real estate

Buildings

Agriculture

Fishing

Forestry

Amusement and family entertainment

Personal care services

Gyms

Retail

Malls

Movie theaters

“Effective immediately, commercial, social, construction — all across the board, businesses are open,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Capacity restrictions, cleaning and sanitizing protocols are gone. It’s up to individuals and places. The CDC and federal guidelines are there for public transit and younger school grades.”

The governor said this achievement was a testament to New Yorkers statewide and their commitment to each other during this pandemic.

“It’s a testament to the people of the state of New York,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Most of all, the essential workers whose courage brought us through this day. We can’t say enough, we’ve said thank you, but we want to say thank you again.”

The governor announced that there will be fireworks all across the state of New York Tuesday to honor the essential workers.

The tone of the governor’s announcement was celebratory, but he reminded New Yorkers that this isn’t the end of the pandemic, just the beginning of it.

“This is not to say the journey is over,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We still have to manage COVID. We still have to be careful, and as in any disease, we have to move to recovery. It’s not going to be spontaneous. It’s going to be challenging, it’s going to take time, but there’s going to be opportunity. Every state is trying to figure out how to recover. Our future is not predetermined. Our future is going to be what we make it. It’s going to be up to us — what do we build? How many lessons have we learned?

“It is going to be our contribution to the country, as a generation, what do we do in this moment?” Gov. Cuomo said. “What do we do in this moment? It is up to us. We are going to make it better than it has ever been. We are not reopening, we are reimagining. We have to seize this moment and make New York better than it has ever been before.”

The governor compared the current situation to the aftermath of 9/11, which happened 20 years ago this September.

“There is work to do, but we know that we can do it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We are being tapped on the shoulder and we are ready and we are willing. Twenty years ago, 9/11, we got knocked down, and there are a lot of similarities. We came back, and we are standing in a moment of coming back, better than ever before. COVID has many similarities to 9/11; the recovery was not automatic, and this won’t be automatic. We had to restore confidence, faith — we had to build back better. This site, the One World Trade Center, a symbol of resilience. The same site that was overcome by hurricane, but it will rise again. That’s our motto: Excelsior, ever upward. Remember June 15. Remember today, because it is the day that New York rose again.”

The following state landmarks will be lit in blue and gold tonight, June 15, in honor of reaching this COVID milestone:

Empire State Building

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fireworks will be held at the following sites across the state, beginning at 9:15pm tonight, June 15:

