Cuomo: More COVID vaccine needed in New York State

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks during a ceremony in New York. Cuomo announced Tuesday, March 10, 2020, he is sending the National Guard into the New York City suburb, New Rochelle, to help fight what is believed to be the nation’s biggest cluster of coronavirus cases, one of the most dramatic actions yet to control the outbreak in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a briefing where he said more COVID vaccine needs to be distributed to healthcare and essential workers.

Right now, 900,000 vaccine doses have been distributed to over two million healthcare workers in New York State.

“Obviously we don’t have enough vaccine distributed for all healthcare workers,” Cuomo said. “They are the greatest risk, but also the greatest threat.”

New York State needs over 40 million doses to vaccine all of its residents with both doses.

Right now, there are 3,762 vaccination provider sites enrolled across New York State, and 636 of those are already distributing vaccines.

Below is a breakdown by region of where those vaccination sites are located:

Cuomo also gave an update on the daily COVID-19 numbers in New York State:

Here is a breakdown of the infection rate by region:

The hospitalization rate by region is broken down below:

Click the video player below to watch Tuesday’s briefing: