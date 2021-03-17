WATCH: Gov. Cuomo receives Johnson and Johnson vaccine

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a visit to a new COVID-19 vaccination site, Monday, March 15, 2021, at the State University of New York in Old Westbury, (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, Pool)

(WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, while visiting a mass vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19.

Gov. Cuomo, noting his initial skepticism of the Trump administration’s approval of the vaccines, once again reiterated today that he believes all of the vaccines being provided to Americans are safe.

While giving a “thumbs up,” the Governor received the single-dose vaccine. Watch as it happened, below:

Prior to receiving the vaccination, the Governor commented on how after the 9/11 terror attacks, New York was able to rebuild. He says the state will rebuild again after all the damage done by the pandemic.