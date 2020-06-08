President Trump Signs Brindisi-Backed Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act To Cut Red Tape & Reduce Restrictions For Small Business Relief Program

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Works With Democrats And Republicans To Fix PPP Program

Brindisi: It Was An Honor To Work with Democrats and Republicans To Get This Bill To The President’s Desk To Cut Red Tape

President Donald Trump today signed legislation originally co-sponsored by Congressman Anthony Brindisi. The Brindisi-backed Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act will make urgently needed changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The PPP is a vital initiative for mom and pop small businesses across Upstate New York that are struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Brindisi helped create the PPP through passage of the CARES Act. He urged the Small Business Administration to work with Congress to reform the program to make sure the funds were reaching small businesses, not multinational corporations. When funding was running low on the PPP and other aid to small businesses, he called on both parties to stop the bickering and partisan games. Because of his advocacy, Congress passed a bipartisan deal to extend the PPP and provide more support to New York businesses.

“PPP has been a much-needed lifeline for many small businesses across Upstate,” Brindisi said. “But I heard from the people on the ground, fighting to keep their lights on, that it needed changes. So I worked with Democrats and Republicans to cut red tape and reduce the restrictions on the relief. We’ve already lost so much to the pandemic, this law signed by the President will provide much needed relief to our Main Street businesses.”

Brindisi’s efforts to fix the PPP program and champion the concerns of area business owners and non-profits received praise.

“The PPP Flexibility Act would provide flexibility to nonprofits and small businesses in applying for the PPP loans,” said Jamey Mullen, CEO of the Norwich YMCA and Chairperson, Alliance of New York State YMCAs. “Communities across New York State will continue to rely on the services of the nonprofit sector, like the YMCA, and our 35,000 New York State employees and 12 million not for profit employees, during our recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Congressman Brindisi helped lead Democrats and Republicans to pass this bill in the House and now it has been signed by the President. Charitable nonprofits now have the flexibility needed to support their organizations while utilizing the much-needed funding from the Paycheck Protection Program ”

With the President’s signature, the Brindisi supported legislation will: