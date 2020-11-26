NY’s overall COVID positivity rate is down, but deaths are up

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days. (Photo by Byron Smith/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the morning of Thanksgiving, Gov. Cuomo provided an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers.

NYS overall positivity rate – 3.1 percent (down from 3.6 percent)

Positivity rate without microcluster zones – 2.6 percent

Positivity rate in microcluster zones – 4.9 percent

Western New York – 5.4 percent

67 New Yorkers died on Wednesday. 3,056 are hospitalized and 628 of them are receiving intensive care.

Through the winter, Gov. Cuomo says the plan for dealing with the virus will continue using microcluster-based strategies. He noted that he wants to add a number of factors to red, orange and yellow zones, like hospital bed availability.

