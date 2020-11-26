NY’s overall COVID positivity rate is down, but deaths are up

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the morning of Thanksgiving, Gov. Cuomo provided an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers.
- NYS overall positivity rate – 3.1 percent (down from 3.6 percent)
- Positivity rate without microcluster zones – 2.6 percent
- Positivity rate in microcluster zones – 4.9 percent
- Western New York – 5.4 percent
67 New Yorkers died on Wednesday. 3,056 are hospitalized and 628 of them are receiving intensive care.
Through the winter, Gov. Cuomo says the plan for dealing with the virus will continue using microcluster-based strategies. He noted that he wants to add a number of factors to red, orange and yellow zones, like hospital bed availability.
