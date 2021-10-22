NYS COVID update, October 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office released a statewide COVID update Thursday afternoon. The administration said 58,693 doses of vaccines were administered since Wednesday’s update. There were also 43 COVID deaths statewide.
“As COVID continues to threaten the health and safety of New Yorkers, it’s more important than ever that everyone act responsibly and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Hochul said in a written statement “It’s time to do the right thing – not only is the vaccine safe, effective and free, but vaccination sites are also widely accessible throughout the entire state. We are only going to beat this virus for good if we all work together, so please, go get your shot today and help your community become COVID-free.”
Thursday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 210,300
- Total Positive – 4,233
- Percent Positive – 2.01%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.30%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,082 (-62)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 254
- Patients in ICU – 458 (-15)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 247 (-10)
- Total Discharges – 206,045 (+282)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,252
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,487
- Total vaccine doses administered – 26,471,203
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,693
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 380,578
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.7%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Monday, October 18
|Tuesday, October 19
|Wednesday, October 20
|Capital Region
|3.77%
|3.85%
|3.75%
|Central New York
|5.38%
|5.30%
|5.18%
|Finger Lakes
|4.88%
|4.74%
|4.62%
|Long Island
|2.58%
|2.50%
|2.46%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.18%
|2.05%
|2.07%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.04%
|4.85%
|4.74%
|New York City
|1.21%
|1.17%
|1.15%
|North Country
|6.07%
|5.98%
|5.82%
|Southern Tier
|3.90%
|3.63%
|3.39%
|Western New York
|4.75%
|4.81%
|4.96%
|Statewide
|2.41%
|2.33%
|2.30%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough
|Monday, October 18
|Tuesday, October 19
|Wednesday, October 20
|Bronx
|1.00%
|1.01%
|0.97%
|Kings
|1.45%
|1.36%
|1.40%
|New York
|0.88%
|0.85%
|0.82%
|Queens
|1.20%
|1.14%
|1.10%
|Richmond
|1.78%
|1.76%
|1.73%
On Thursday, 4,233 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID, bringing the total to 2,499,897:
|County
|Total positives
|New positives
|Albany
|30,838
|78
|Allegany
|4,615
|31
|Broome
|24,451
|98
|Cattaraugus
|7,732
|54
|Cayuga
|8,658
|18
|Chautauqua
|12,428
|49
|Chemung
|10,932
|70
|Chenango
|4,689
|15
|Clinton
|6,725
|46
|Columbia
|5,009
|11
|Cortland
|5,342
|20
|Delaware
|3,560
|14
|Dutchess
|35,615
|52
|Erie
|106,417
|278
|Essex
|2,307
|15
|Franklin
|4,280
|24
|Fulton
|6,331
|35
|Genesee
|7,013
|30
|Greene
|4,385
|14
|Hamilton
|438
|2
|Herkimer
|6,806
|32
|Jefferson
|8,880
|66
|Lewis
|3,603
|17
|Livingston
|5,727
|26
|Madison
|6,187
|23
|Monroe
|84,297
|252
|Montgomery
|5,966
|26
|Nassau
|214,370
|217
|Niagara
|24,031
|55
|NYC
|1,090,615
|1,045
|Oneida
|28,644
|87
|Onondaga
|52,054
|143
|Ontario
|9,352
|31
|Orange
|57,538
|86
|Orleans
|4,341
|21
|Oswego
|11,668
|46
|Otsego
|4,575
|13
|Putnam
|12,492
|23
|Rensselaer
|14,808
|47
|Rockland
|53,112
|65
|Saratoga
|20,287
|92
|Schenectady
|16,731
|58
|Schoharie
|2,295
|6
|Schuyler
|1,538
|6
|Seneca
|2,741
|8
|St. Lawrence
|10,524
|45
|Steuben
|10,133
|53
|Suffolk
|239,557
|378
|Sullivan
|8,473
|26
|Tioga
|5,094
|33
|Tompkins
|6,504
|13
|Ulster
|17,273
|25
|Warren
|5,460
|32
|Washington
|4,613
|26
|Wayne
|8,167
|27
|Westchester
|143,636
|82
|Wyoming
|4,393
|22
|Yates
|1,647
|16
On Thursday, 43 New Yorkers died due to COVID, bringing the total to 45,252:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|1
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Clinton
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|4
|Fulton
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|3
|Monroe
|4
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Otsego
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|4
On Thursday, 15,100 New Yorkers reportedly received their first vaccine dose, and 18,981 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|Region
|Cumulative total
|People who completed vaccine series since Wednesday
|Cumulative total
|Increase since Wednesday
|Capital Region
|760,599
|593
|700,392
|587
|Central New York
|592,394
|310
|551,028
|371
|Finger Lakes
|773,533
|600
|722,273
|810
|Long Island
|1,918,453
|1,994
|1,711,848
|2,456
|Mid-Hudson
|1,484,951
|1,550
|1,322,694
|1,573
|Mohawk Valley
|297,395
|284
|276,198
|295
|New York City
|6,830,611
|8,624
|6,110,513
|11,305
|North Country
|275,678
|157
|250,195
|188
|Southern Tier
|395,672
|275
|366,392
|296
|Western New York
|849,824
|713
|782,123
|1,100
|Statewide
|14,179,110
|15,100
|12,793,656
|18,981