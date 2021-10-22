NYS COVID update, October 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office released a statewide COVID update Thursday afternoon. The administration said 58,693 doses of vaccines were administered since Wednesday’s update. There were also 43 COVID deaths statewide.

“As COVID continues to threaten the health and safety of New Yorkers, it’s more important than ever that everyone act responsibly and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Hochul said in a written statement “It’s time to do the right thing – not only is the vaccine safe, effective and free, but vaccination sites are also widely accessible throughout the entire state. We are only going to beat this virus for good if we all work together, so please, go get your shot today and help your community become COVID-free.”

Thursday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 210,300
  • Total Positive – 4,233
  • Percent Positive – 2.01%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.30%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,082 (-62)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 254
  • Patients in ICU – 458 (-15)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 247 (-10)
  • Total Discharges – 206,045 (+282)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,252
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,487
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 26,471,203
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,693
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 380,578
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 75.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionMonday, October 18Tuesday, October 19Wednesday, October 20
Capital Region3.77%3.85%3.75%
Central New York5.38%5.30%5.18%
Finger Lakes4.88%4.74%4.62%
Long Island2.58%2.50%2.46%
Mid-Hudson2.18%2.05%2.07%
Mohawk Valley5.04%4.85%4.74%
New York City1.21%1.17%1.15%
North Country6.07%5.98%5.82%
Southern Tier3.90%3.63%3.39%
Western New York4.75%4.81%4.96%
Statewide2.41%2.33%2.30%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BoroughMonday, October 18Tuesday, October 19Wednesday, October 20
Bronx1.00%1.01%0.97%
Kings1.45%1.36%1.40%
New York0.88%0.85%0.82%
Queens1.20%1.14%1.10%
Richmond1.78%1.76%1.73%

On Thursday, 4,233 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID, bringing the total to 2,499,897:

CountyTotal positivesNew positives
Albany30,83878
Allegany4,61531
Broome24,45198
Cattaraugus7,73254
Cayuga8,65818
Chautauqua12,42849
Chemung10,93270
Chenango4,68915
Clinton6,72546
Columbia5,00911
Cortland5,34220
Delaware3,56014
Dutchess35,61552
Erie106,417278
Essex2,30715
Franklin4,28024
Fulton6,33135
Genesee7,01330
Greene4,38514
Hamilton4382
Herkimer6,80632
Jefferson8,88066
Lewis3,60317
Livingston5,72726
Madison6,18723
Monroe84,297252
Montgomery5,96626
Nassau214,370217
Niagara24,03155
NYC1,090,6151,045
Oneida28,64487
Onondaga52,054143
Ontario9,35231
Orange57,53886
Orleans4,34121
Oswego11,66846
Otsego4,57513
Putnam12,49223
Rensselaer14,80847
Rockland53,11265
Saratoga20,28792
Schenectady16,73158
Schoharie2,2956
Schuyler1,5386
Seneca2,7418
St. Lawrence10,52445
Steuben10,13353
Suffolk239,557378
Sullivan8,47326
Tioga5,09433
Tompkins6,50413
Ulster17,27325
Warren5,46032
Washington4,61326
Wayne8,16727
Westchester143,63682
Wyoming4,39322
Yates1,64716

On Thursday, 43 New Yorkers died due to COVID, bringing the total to 45,252:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Allegany1
Cattaraugus2
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Clinton1
Dutchess2
Erie4
Fulton2
Jefferson1
Kings2
Manhattan3
Monroe4
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Oneida3
Onondaga1
Orange1
Oswego1
Otsego1
Putnam1
Queens1
Richmond1
Saratoga1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk4

On Thursday, 15,100 New Yorkers reportedly received their first vaccine dose, and 18,981 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

RegionCumulative totalPeople who completed vaccine series since WednesdayCumulative totalIncrease since Wednesday
Capital Region760,599593700,392587
Central New York592,394310551,028371
Finger Lakes773,533600722,273810
Long Island1,918,4531,9941,711,8482,456
Mid-Hudson1,484,9511,5501,322,6941,573
Mohawk Valley297,395284276,198295
New York City6,830,6118,6246,110,51311,305
North Country275,678157250,195188
Southern Tier395,672275366,392296
Western New York849,824713782,1231,100
Statewide14,179,11015,10012,793,65618,981

