New York Republican legislators push to lift curfews on bars and restaurants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Republican representatives from both houses of New York’s legislature are calling on the Democratic supermajority to lift statewide curfews on bars and restaurants. Currently, they’re set to close at 11 p.m.

Republicans are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Million Dollar Staircase at the State Capitol. Leadership will talk about efforts to end what they call “the Governor’s arbitrary and capricious” curfew, set by executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

At restaurants, pickup and takeout has been available past 11 p.m., just no service inside. Capacity limits have also been lifted at restaurants, though many say keeping tables 6-feet apart still drastically limits space for more diners.

A similar limit on business hours for casinos, pool halls, bowling alleys, and gyms will be lifted as of April 5. Places to eat and drink, which have notoriously struggled throughout the pandemic, have been given no such timeline. Cuomo has said that the Department of Health will reassess the situation at restaurants and bars in April.

Republicans say the Legislature can revoke any existing executive orders from the governor.

The press conference will be livestreamed here and on the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee’s Facebook. The several members of the Republican legislature will be present alongside those below: