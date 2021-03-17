11 p.m. curfew for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, and more to be lifted on April 5

(WIVB) — On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Cuomo announced starting April 5 the 11 p.m. curfew currently in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms, and fitness centers will be lifted.

The 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants, and the 12 a.m. for catered events, will remain in effect for the time being. Cuomo says the state is evaluating both now and will have an announcement on them in April.

As of this Monday, March 22, the final five yellow zone clusters will be lifted downstate, he said during his call.

“Behavior matters, community behavior matters,” Cuomo said right before he announced Western New York has a 1.99% positivity rate.

“Western New York was at the top of the scale for a long time as people remember,” he added.

Cuomo also says the state administered its seven millionth vaccine shot on Wednesday.

Sixteen new pop-up vaccination sites will open up this week, including one in Buffalo. Cuomo says the new sites should do 5,200 shots.