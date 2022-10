BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There has been a slight rise in Broome County COVID-19 cases and COVID-related hospitalizations since yesterday. But, the county does remain in the medium-risk zone for the virus.

328 active cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 84 of them new.

There are currently 54 people in the hospital.

The death toll remains at 555