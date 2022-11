BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Broome County continues to drop as we approach Thanksgiving Day. This week is the first time Broome has hovered around the 100 case mark in months.

109 active cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 20 of them new.

There are currently 50 people in the hospital.

One more person has died, making the number of deaths 584.