BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There has been a large decrease in Broome County COVID-19 cases but also a bit of an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations since last week.

The county is reporting 154 active cases over the past 5 days with 18 of them new.

There are currently 60 people in the hospital.

One more person has died, making the number of deaths 594.