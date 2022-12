BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining this week, but according to the CDC, Broome is still in the high-risk zone for the virus.

166 cases have been reported over the past 5 days, with 38 of them new.

There are currently 53 people in the hospital.

One more person has died, making the number of deaths 589