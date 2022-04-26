NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Our best weapon against this virus is the vaccine, so if you haven’t, get your vaccination and make sure to get boosted for additional protection when you’re eligible,” Governor Hochul said. “If you have any symptoms or feel unwell, get tested. If you are positive for COVID-19, talk to your physician about treatment and limit your exposure to others. Let’s all continue to do our part to move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 24.52
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 32.63
  • Test Results Reported – 52,494
  • Total Positive – 4,791
  • Percent Positive – 9.30**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.12%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,726 (+138)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 281
  • Patients in ICU – 187 (+6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 295,309 (+151)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 14
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,408
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,721
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,225,086
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 24 hours – 21,351
  • Total vaccine doses administered over the past 7 days – 196,994
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.8%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Saturday, April 23, 2022Sunday, April 24, 2022Monday, April 25, 2022
Capital Region  34.2336.5138.05
Central New York  50.7751.1451.36
Finger Lakes  42.1243.1943.58
Long Island  30.6330.3029.53
Mid-Hudson  28.3428.3628.31
Mohawk Valley  46.3946.1347.19
New York City  26.8626.9326.63
North Country  31.2031.7432.22
Southern Tier  45.3846.6247.41
Western New York  42.4344.1746.58
Statewide  32.1632.5232.63

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

     

RegionSaturday, April 23, 2022Sunday, April 24, 2022Monday, April 25, 2022
Capital Region11.38%11.79%12.01%
Central New York11.60%11.57%11.89%
Finger Lakes13.37%13.72%13.83%
Long Island6.67%6.71%6.70%
Mid-Hudson5.71%5.10%5.32%
Mohawk Valley10.32%10.25%10.24%
New York City4.72%4.69%4.89%
North Country8.59%8.70%8.65%
Southern Tier9.56%9.73%9.86%
Western New York15.21%15.39%15.78%
Statewide6.92%6.87%7.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

  

Borough in NYCSaturday, April 23, 2022Sunday, April 24, 2022Monday, April 25, 2022
Bronx3.23%3.24%3.28%
Kings4.19%4.11%4.59%
New York5.39%5.30%5.22%
Queens5.29%5.39%5.62%
Richmond5.91%6.04%6.23%

Yesterday 4,791 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,110,329. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany60,977101
Allegany9,0541
Broome47,26063
Cattaraugus15,69012
Cayuga16,97121
Chautauqua23,83619
Chemung21,88420
Chenango9,5675
Clinton17,37325
Columbia10,34313
Cortland11,07810
Delaware8,01615
Dutchess65,26346
Erie216,625489
Essex5,8854
Franklin9,75811
Fulton13,02820
Genesee13,97222
Greene8,8266
Hamilton8954
Herkimer14,37615
Jefferson20,66537
Lewis6,25311
Livingston11,94615
Madison13,87632
Monroe157,950197
Montgomery12,15420
Nassau413,115310
Niagara49,148120
NYC2,353,4171,648
Oneida56,09494
Onondaga118,381150
Ontario20,83929
Orange108,60393
Orleans8,81814
Oswego27,95855
Otsego10,28430
Putnam24,18824
Rensselaer32,50946
Rockland94,02481
Saratoga47,75992
Schenectady33,89341
Schoharie5,15610
Schuyler3,64010
Seneca6,2168
St. Lawrence21,97028
Steuben20,42318
Suffolk434,072248
Sullivan18,76914
Tioga11,22716
Tompkins19,99057
Ulster32,69045
Warren14,05218
Washington12,34716
Wayne17,87019
Westchester257,352207
Wyoming8,45710
Yates3,5476

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1258467.2%4132.8%
Central New York1358260.7%5339.3%
Finger Lakes32013241.3%18858.8%
Long Island1959046.2%10553.8%
Mid-Hudson1518858.3%6341.7%
Mohawk Valley663553.0%3147.0%
New York City44716937.8%27862.2%
North Country422047.6%2252.4%
Southern Tier1024948.0%5352.0%
Western New York1438156.6%6243.4%
Statewide1,72683048.1%89651.9%

Yesterday, 14 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,408. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths
Cayuga1
Kings1
Monroe2
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Oswego1
Queens2
Suffolk1
Sullivan1
Tioga1
Yates1

Yesterday, 2,058 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,130 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:     

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region971,91676
Central New York650,20877
Finger Lakes870,23895
Long Island2,204,223444
Mid-Hudson1,723,818280
Mohawk Valley327,36134
New York City8,092,698853
North Country307,43241
Southern Tier443,16637
Western New York961,236121
Statewide16,552,2962,058

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region889,07799
Central New York601,97170
Finger Lakes807,99692
Long Island1,963,198438
Mid-Hudson1,513,748259
Mohawk Valley304,81225
New York City7,181,14810,929
North Country278,32254
Southern Tier406,37352
Western New York885,238112
Statewide14,831,88312,130

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region512,0611,10410,811
Central New York348,6521,0439,617
Finger Lakes538,5931,43012,787
Long Island1,241,1142,62434,886
Mid-Hudson960,1842,17529,368
Mohawk Valley180,6455183,590
New York City3,208,2564,88773,438
North Country162,5384834,338
Southern Tier242,0274814,591
Western New York576,3071,65612,968
Statewide7,970,37716,401196,394