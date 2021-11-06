Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“With the holidays approaching, we are wasting no time to help get vaccines administered to children so families can safely spend time together,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage parents and guardians to reach out to their pediatricians and family physicians to get their children vaccinated so we can all have a happy and healthy holiday season.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 198,90

Total Positive – 4,913

Percent Positive – 2.47%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.46%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,826 (-35)

Patients Newly Admitted – 213

Patients in ICU – 402 (+6)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 230 (0)

Total Discharges – 209,608 (+235)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 36

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,764

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,181

Total vaccine doses administered – 27,631,462

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 89,352

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 498,287

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 84.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 79.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 71.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 65.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, November 4, 2021 Thursday, November 5, 2021 Friday, November 6, 2021 Capital Region 3.77% 4.03% 4.09% Central New York 4.36% 4.52% 4.67% Finger Lakes 5.71% 5.90% 6.26% Long Island 2.22% 2.33% 2.40% Mid-Hudson 1.72% 1.86% 1.84% Mohawk Valley 4.60% 4.66% 4.84% New York City 1.00% 1.04% 1.09% North Country 5.36% 5.43% 5.60% Southern Tier 3.14% 3.06% 3.31% Western New York 5.81% 5.92% 6.14% Statewide 2.30% 2.37% 2.46%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough Wednesday, November 4, 2021 Thursday, November 5, 2021 Friday, November 6, 2021 Bronx 0.88% 0.87% 0.86% Kings 1.20% 1.23% 1.30% New York 0.70% 0.77% 0.82% Queens 1.03% 1.11% 1.14% Richmond 1.37% 1.35% 1.38%

Yesterday, 4,913 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,561,320. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 32,078 86 Allegany 5,138 58 Broome 25,802 82 Cattaraugus 8,466 50 Cayuga 9,026 27 Chautauqua 13,098 57 Chemung 11,599 48 Chenango 4,924 19 Clinton 7,217 42 Columbia 5,184 14 Cortland 5,655 14 Delaware 3,792 21 Dutchess 36,352 67 Erie 111,452 440 Essex 2,604 21 Franklin 4,586 17 Fulton 6,871 49 Genesee 7,542 41 Greene 4,582 22 Hamilton 468 1 Herkimer 7,275 28 Jefferson 9,747 67 Lewis 3,804 19 Livingston 6,161 44 Madison 6,604 23 Monroe 88,122 362 Montgomery 6,365 27 Nassau 217,518 237 Niagara 25,267 102 NYC 1,103,773 1,062 Oneida 29,946 117 Onondaga 54,627 166 Ontario 10,004 60 Orange 58,903 120 Orleans 4,749 30 Oswego 12,512 77 Otsego 4,823 20 Putnam 12,707 9 Rensselaer 15,630 68 Rockland 54,014 55 Saratoga 21,455 89 Schenectady 17,590 61 Schoharie 2,429 3 Schuyler 1,673 11 Seneca 2,849 4 St. Lawrence 11,390 57 Steuben 10,857 62 Suffolk 244,021 362 Sullivan 8,781 17 Tioga 5,559 37 Tompkins 6,768 20 Ulster 17,728 41 Warren 6,008 50 Washington 5,149 59 Wayne 8,815 59 Westchester 144,859 83 Wyoming 4,641 19 Yates 1,761 10

Yesterday, 36 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,764. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 1 Chemung 1 Clinton 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 4 Herkimer 1 Jefferson 3 Kings 2 Monroe 4 Nassau 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Orange 2 Orleans 1 Otsego 1 Rensselaer 1 Saratoga 1 Schoharie 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Wayne 1

Yesterday, 16,115 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 7,788 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 770,180 1,032 Central New York 597,854 647 Finger Lakes 783,235 843 Long Island 1,950,296 2,618 Mid-Hudson 1,508,298 1,792 Mohawk Valley 300,799 283 New York City 6,970,282 6,477 North Country 278,921 238 Southern Tier 401,439 1,025 Western New York 861,172 1,160 Statewide 14,422,476 16,115

