NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can continue to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 35.37
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 48.98
  • Test Results Reported – 66,348
  • Total Positive – 6,912
  • Percent Positive – 10.01%**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.34%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,497 (+124)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 396
  • Patients in ICU – 233 (-2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 91 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 301,835 (263)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 30
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,792
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,200
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,672,134
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 15,246
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 150,723
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Friday, May 13, 2022Saturday, May 14, 2022Sunday, May 15, 2022
Capital Region  56.0355.7456.11
Central New York  35.1333.5532.96
Finger Lakes  42.1841.5440.99
Long Island  60.5560.3662.41
Mid-Hudson  52.1851.8152.83
Mohawk Valley  46.7744.4543.33
New York City  44.6442.9143.81
North Country  39.2838.3639.62
Southern Tier  51.6151.9052.08
Western New York  61.8161.5260.14
Statewide  49.3348.3148.98

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:      

RegionFriday, May 13, 2022Saturday, May 14, 2022Sunday, May 15, 2022
Capital Region12.61%12.23%12.35%
Central New York8.88%8.85%8.91%
Finger Lakes13.41%13.50%13.49%
Long Island10.58%10.65%10.89%
Mid-Hudson8.01%8.00%8.62%
Mohawk Valley10.10%9.57%9.31%
New York City4.59%4.51%4.72%
North Country9.40%9.26%9.57%
Southern Tier9.99%10.40%10.51%
Western New York18.28%18.70%18.50%
Statewide7.10%7.11%7.34%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

  

Borough in NYCFriday, May 13, 2022Saturday, May 14, 2022Sunday, May 15, 2022
Bronx3.68%3.63%3.76%
Kings3.92%3.75%4.01%
New York5.65%5.49%5.62%
Queens4.94%4.98%5.16%
Richmond5.77%5.89%6.02%

Yesterday 6,912 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,288,567. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany64,081123
Allegany9,33113
Broome49,36663
Cattaraugus16,23719
Cayuga17,44519
Chautauqua24,79142
Chemung22,73724
Chenango9,92111
Clinton18,19643
Columbia10,92526
Cortland11,4159
Delaware8,33615
Dutchess67,537122
Erie229,144350
Essex6,17816
Franklin10,1309
Fulton13,52528
Genesee14,50221
Greene9,1616
Hamilton923
Herkimer14,90210
Jefferson21,61928
Lewis6,4548
Livingston12,42016
Madison14,39613
Monroe164,717208
Montgomery12,56519
Nassau429,148777
Niagara51,55978
NYC2,420,7602,629
Oneida58,70855
Onondaga122,333114
Ontario21,78925
Orange112,013132
Orleans9,1769
Oswego28,98627
Otsego10,75614
Putnam25,09437
Rensselaer34,12830
Rockland96,741118
Saratoga50,449108
Schenectady35,70355
Schoharie5,3869
Schuyler3,7576
Seneca6,4266
St. Lawrence22,55317
Steuben21,21660
Suffolk448,264731
Sullivan19,36430
Tioga11,7901
Tompkins21,3457
Ulster34,18849
Warren14,91935
Washington13,02233
Wayne18,59715
Westchester266,853641
Wyoming8,7407
Yates3,7291

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region22113762.0%8438.0%
Central New York1045855.8%4644.2%
Finger Lakes36513236.2%23363.8%
Long Island38718948.8%19851.2%
Mid-Hudson23712753.6%11046.4%
Mohawk Valley654163.1%2436.9%
New York City71430943.3%40556.7%
North Country593559.3%2440.7%
Southern Tier1294534.9%8465.1%
Western New York21611251.9%10448.1%
Statewide2,4971,18547.5%1,31252.5%

Yesterday, 30 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,792. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Delaware1
Erie3
Genesee1
Monroe2
Nassau3
New York1
Onondaga1
Otsego1
Queens5
Richmond1
Rockland1
Saratoga2
Seneca1
Steuben1
Suffolk4
Westchester1

Yesterday, 1,568 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,290 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region973,56471
Central New York651,52938
Finger Lakes872,06757
Long Island2,210,929278
Mid-Hudson1,730,018194
Mohawk Valley328,03515
New York City8,116,778766
North Country308,11222
Southern Tier445,20039
Western New York963,62388
Statewide16,600,2551,568

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region891,10557  
Central New York603,31822  
Finger Lakes810,05737  
Long Island1,969,318218  
Mid-Hudson1,519,412122  
Mohawk Valley305,47420  
New York City7,204,997724  
North Country278,9708  
Southern Tier407,63914  
Western New York887,80268  
Statewide14,878,0921,290

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7 days
Capital Region540,7119218,705
Central New York366,4492975,099
Finger Lakes566,3524948,131
Long Island1,293,7621,95718,743
Mid-Hudson1,006,4461,06015,550
Mohawk Valley189,5301972,728
New York City3,328,0534,18541,648
North Country171,3191592,490
Southern Tier255,2932463,893
Western New York604,7106448,421
Statewide8,322,62510,160115,408