NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Today, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first COVID-19 booster dose for five to 11-year-olds. Following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Yorkers will be able to safely provide this life-saving tool to their children,” Governor Hochul said. “In the meantime, I am calling on our parents and guardians to do what they can to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. That includes getting boosted if you haven’t already. Let’s continue to work together and take care of one another, New York.”

Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 44.25

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 50.50

Test Results Reported – 86,429

Total Positive – 8,647

Percent Positive – 9.42%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.66%**

Patient Hospitalization – 2,649 (+152)

Patients Newly Admitted – 401

Patients in ICU – 245 (+12)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 95 (+4)

Total Discharges – 302,066 (+231)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 24

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,816

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,264

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,689,215

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 17,081

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 151,468

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022 Monday, May 16, 2022 Capital Region 55.74 56.11 57.04 Central New York 33.55 32.96 33.18 Finger Lakes 41.54 40.99 40.38 Long Island 60.36 62.41 62.72 Mid-Hudson 51.81 52.83 53.31 Mohawk Valley 44.45 43.33 41.80 New York City 42.91 43.81 47.42 North Country 38.36 39.62 38.97 Southern Tier 51.90 52.08 50.12 Western New York 61.52 60.14 59.43 Statewide 48.31 48.98 50.50

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022 Monday, May 16, 2022 Capital Region 12.23% 12.35% 12.28% Central New York 8.85% 8.91% 8.89% Finger Lakes 13.50% 13.49% 13.15% Long Island 10.65% 10.89% 10.79% Mid-Hudson 8.00% 8.62% 9.51% Mohawk Valley 9.57% 9.31% 9.05% New York City 4.51% 4.72% 5.18% North Country 9.26% 9.57% 9.32% Southern Tier 10.40% 10.51% 10.28% Western New York 18.70% 18.50% 18.20% Statewide 7.11% 7.34% 7.66%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, May 14, 2022 Sunday, May 15, 2022 Monday, May 16, 2022 Bronx 3.63% 3.76% 3.75% Kings 3.75% 4.01% 5.00% New York 5.49% 5.62% 5.94% Queens 4.98% 5.16% 5.26% Richmond 5.89% 6.02% 6.50%

Yesterday 8,647 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,297,214. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 64,221 140 Allegany 9,342 11 Broome 49,434 68 Cattaraugus 16,260 23 Cayuga 17,466 21 Chautauqua 24,856 65 Chemung 22,763 26 Chenango 9,934 13 Clinton 18,223 27 Columbia 10,941 16 Cortland 11,422 7 Delaware 8,345 9 Dutchess 67,634 97 Erie 229,641 497 Essex 6,186 8 Franklin 10,137 7 Fulton 13,549 24 Genesee 14,522 20 Greene 9,175 14 Hamilton 923 – Herkimer 14,909 7 Jefferson 21,657 38 Lewis 6,465 11 Livingston 12,429 9 Madison 14,415 19 Monroe 164,926 209 Montgomery 12,585 20 Nassau 429,832 684 Niagara 51,661 102 NYC 2,425,102 4,342 Oneida 58,773 65 Onondaga 122,458 125 Ontario 21,753 14 Orange 112,149 136 Orleans 9,192 16 Oswego 29,015 29 Otsego 10,788 32 Putnam 25,139 45 Rensselaer 34,194 66 Rockland 96,874 133 Saratoga 50,528 79 Schenectady 35,795 92 Schoharie 5,397 11 Schuyler 3,760 3 Seneca 6,434 8 St. Lawrence 22,583 30 Steuben 21,413 26 Suffolk 448,876 612 Sullivan 19,389 25 Tioga 11,800 10 Tompkins 21,399 54 Ulster 34,235 47 Warren 14,950 31 Washington 13,039 17 Wayne 18,612 15 Westchester 267,231 378 Wyoming 8,747 7 Yates 3,736 7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 227 141 62.1% 86 37.9% Central New York 113 64 56.6% 49 43.4% Finger Lakes 378 149 39.4% 229 60.6% Long Island 430 208 48.4% 222 51.6% Mid-Hudson 236 126 53.4% 110 46.6% Mohawk Valley 70 43 61.4% 27 38.6% New York City 739 310 41.9% 429 58.1% North Country 68 40 58.8% 28 41.2% Southern Tier 138 49 35.5% 89 64.5% Western New York 250 130 52.0% 120 48.0% Statewide 2,649 1,260 47.6% 1,389 52.4%

Yesterday, 24 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,816. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Broome 1 Columbia 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 4 Monroe 2 Nassau 1 New York 3 Onondaga 1 Ontario 1 Queens 1 Rockland 1 Suffolk 2 Tompkins 1 Westchester 2

Yesterday, 2,009 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,575 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 974,035 71 Central New York 651,587 58 Finger Lakes 872,146 79 Long Island 2,211,288 359 Mid-Hudson 1,730,261 243 Mohawk Valley 328,060 25 New York City 8,117,804 1,026 North Country 308,150 38 Southern Tier 445,239 39 Western New York 963,694 71 Statewide 16,602,264 2,009

People with complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 891,172 67 Central New York 603,357 39 Finger Lakes 810,129 72 Long Island 1,969,571 253 Mid-Hudson 1,519,604 192 Mohawk Valley 305,498 24 New York City 7,205,765 768 North Country 278,997 27 Southern Tier 407,681 42 Western New York 887,893 91 Statewide 14,879,667 1,575

Booster/Additional Shots: