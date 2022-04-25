NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday.

“The vaccine is still the most effective tool we have to prevent serious illness,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure you and your friends and family are vaccinated and boosted if eligible. If you are experiencing symptoms make sure you get tested, and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments. Let’s continue to use the tools and move forward safely through this pandemic.”

Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 24.49
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 32.52
  • Test Results Reported – 70,000
  • Total Positive – 4,786
  • Percent Positive – 6.74**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.87%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,588 (+63)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 241
  • Patients in ICU – 181 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 70 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 295,158 (+181)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 10
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,394
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,658
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,203,735
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,435
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 197,404
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.8%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Friday, April 22, 2022Saturday, April 23, 2022Sunday, April 24, 2022
Capital Region  33.8134.2336.51
Central New York  51.3850.7751.14
Finger Lakes  37.8242.1243.19
Long Island  29.7030.6330.30
Mid-Hudson  28.2528.3428.36
Mohawk Valley  46.6946.3946.13
New York City  27.8526.8626.93
North Country  30.7931.2031.74
Southern Tier  43.9245.3846.62
Western New York  40.2842.4344.17
Statewide  31.9732.1632.52

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

RegionFriday, April 22, 2022Saturday, April 23, 2022Sunday, April 24, 2022
Capital Region10.96%11.38%11.79%
Central New York11.97%11.60%11.57%
Finger Lakes13.01%13.37%13.72%
Long Island6.43%6.67%6.71%
Mid-Hudson6.07%5.71%5.10%
Mohawk Valley10.26%10.32%10.25%
New York City4.70%4.72%4.69%
North Country8.57%8.59%8.70%
Southern Tier9.78%9.56%9.73%
Western New York14.76%15.21%15.39%
Statewide6.78%6.92%6.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:      

Borough in NYCFriday, April 22, 2022Saturday, April 23, 2022Sunday, April 24, 2022
Bronx3.01%3.23%3.24%
Kings4.35%4.19%4.11%
New York5.46%5.39%5.30%
Queens5.05%5.29%5.39%
Richmond5.42%5.91%6.04%

Yesterday 4,786 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,105,538. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany60,876107
Allegany9,0536
Broome47,19778
Cattaraugus15,67816
Cayuga16,9509
Chautauqua23,81720
Chemung21,86424
Chenango9,56214
Clinton17,34826
Columbia10,33013
Cortland11,06825
Delaware8,0016
Dutchess65,21745
Erie216,136459
Essex5,8819
Franklin9,74717
Fulton13,00813
Genesee13,95021
Greene8,8208
Hamilton8911
Herkimer14,36114
Jefferson20,62820
Lewis6,2422
Livingston11,93115
Madison13,84422
Monroe157,753279
Montgomery12,13412
Nassau412,805354
Niagara49,02861
NYC2,351,7691,547
Oneida56,00096
Onondaga118,231200
Ontario20,81041
Orange108,51089
Orleans8,80414
Oswego27,90339
Otsego10,25418
Putnam24,16423
Rensselaer32,46346
Rockland93,94356
Saratoga47,667110
Schenectady33,85261
Schoharie5,1463
Schuyler3,6304
Seneca6,2087
St. Lawrence21,94220
Steuben20,40525
Suffolk433,824310
Sullivan18,75519
Tioga11,21117
Tompkins19,93311
Ulster32,64542
Warren14,03424
Washington12,3315
Wayne17,85134
Westchester257,145210
Wyoming8,44713
Yates3,5416

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1127466.1%3833.9%
Central New York1257660.8%4939.2%
Finger Lakes29612843.2%16856.8%
Long Island1839049.2%9350.8%
Mid-Hudson1417452.5%6747.5%
Mohawk Valley623658.1%2641.9%
New York City41815837.8%26062.2%
North Country431841.9%2558.1%
Southern Tier864147.7%4552.3%
Western New York1227158.2%5141.8%
Statewide1,58876648.2%82251.8%

Yesterday, 10 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,358. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Delaware1
Kings3
Monroe1
Onondaga2
Suffolk1

Yesterday, 1,264 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 1,147 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:     

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region971,84054
Central New York650,13122
Finger Lakes870,14330
Long Island2,203,779182
Mid-Hudson1,723,538179
Mohawk Valley327,32720
New York City8,091,845691
North Country307,39115
Southern Tier443,12925
Western New York961,11546
Statewide16,550,2381,264

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region888,97850
Central New York601,90121
Finger Lakes807,90422
Long Island1,962,760145
Mid-Hudson1,513,489101
Mohawk Valley304,78713
New York City7,170,219721
North Country278,2687
Southern Tier406,32111
Western New York885,12656
Statewide14,819,7531,147

Booster/Additional Shots:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days
Capital Region510,95774311,210
Central New York347,6093989,552
Finger Lakes537,16356613,552
Long Island1,238,4901,50734,968
Mid-Hudson958,00998529,631
Mohawk Valley180,1271783,479
New York City3,203,3694,10772,567
North Country162,0552174,450
Southern Tier241,5462364,706
Western New York574,65185412,490
Statewide7,953,9769,791196,605