Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 remains a serious concern for all New Yorkers, and we can’t let our guard down until more New Yorkers are vaccinated and the infection rate drops further. New York State is using every tool it has to combat the virus and getting shots in arms as fast as possible throughout the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “How we fare depends on what we do, and washing hands, social distancing and masking up are crucial tools we can use to protect each other in this fight against the virus. New York has a widening vaccine distribution network, but until more New Yorkers are able to take the vaccine we need to stay vigilant.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 225,793

Total Positive – 6,600

Percent Positive – 2.92%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,617 (-17)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -337

Patients Newly Admitted – 609

Hospital Counties – 53

Number ICU – 953 (+18)

Number ICU with Intubation – 642 (+3)

Total Discharges – 153,013 (+537)

Deaths – 77

Total Deaths – 39,464

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 99 0.01% 32% Central New York 43 0.01% 34% Finger Lakes 147 0.01% 42% Long Island 792 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 449 0.02% 44% Mohawk Valley 58 0.01% 43% New York City 2,760 0.03% 31% North Country 34 0.01% 59% Southern Tier 80 0.01% 52% Western New York 155 0.01% 38% Statewide 4,617 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 239 205 17% Central New York 262 167 35% Finger Lakes 397 259 38% Long Island 853 671 23% Mid-Hudson 677 423 40% Mohawk Valley 97 66 32% New York City 2,599 2,026 23% North Country 61 32 50% Southern Tier 126 63 51% Western New York 545 319 44% Statewide 5,856 4,231 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.85% 1.86% 1.82% Central New York 0.95% 0.89% 0.86% Finger Lakes 1.69% 1.64% 1.62% Long Island 4.21% 4.24% 4.35% Mid-Hudson 4.34% 4.44% 4.49% Mohawk Valley 1.48% 1.41% 1.45% New York City 3.86% 3.97% 4.04% North Country 2.09% 1.98% 1.79% Southern Tier 0.72% 0.69% 0.67% Western New York 1.88% 1.72% 1.64% Statewide 3.11% 3.13% 3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 4.62% 4.91% 4.61% Brooklyn 3.99% 4.34% 4.22% Manhattan 2.63% 2.82% 2.69% Queens 4.23% 4.64% 4.51% Staten Island 4.48% 4.83% 4.67%

Of the 1,722,463 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 21,551 40 Allegany 2,956 6 Broome 15,794 59 Cattaraugus 4,552 4 Cayuga 5,471 8 Chautauqua 7,527 10 Chemung 6,554 18 Chenango 2,554 13 Clinton 3,882 12 Columbia 3,502 11 Cortland 3,296 14 Delaware 1,686 24 Dutchess 23,706 121 Erie 68,079 176 Essex 1,391 5 Franklin 2,210 2 Fulton 3,515 21 Genesee 4,558 10 Greene 2,773 10 Hamilton 288 0 Herkimer 4,638 7 Jefferson 5,005 12 Lewis 2,139 11 Livingston 3,659 14 Madison 3,923 2 Monroe 54,044 75 Montgomery 3,327 12 Nassau 156,309 663 Niagara 15,746 18 NYC 761,093 3,453 Oneida 20,124 26 Onondaga 33,107 40 Ontario 5,989 7 Orange 39,288 157 Orleans 2,504 7 Oswego 6,230 15 Otsego 2,591 17 Putnam 8,768 44 Rensselaer 9,408 32 Rockland 40,758 127 Saratoga 12,465 41 Schenectady 11,192 24 Schoharie 1,284 5 Schuyler 880 1 Seneca 1,685 1 St. Lawrence 5,790 15 Steuben 5,653 13 Suffolk 170,226 664 Sullivan 4,995 30 Tioga 2,925 18 Tompkins 3,601 15 Ulster 10,690 71 Warren 2,968 10 Washington 2,460 12 Wayne 4,607 9 Westchester 112,567 359 Wyoming 2,947 8 Yates 1,033 1

Friday, 77 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,464. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: