Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 remains a serious concern for all New Yorkers, and we can’t let our guard down until more New Yorkers are vaccinated and the infection rate drops further. New York State is using every tool it has to combat the virus and getting shots in arms as fast as possible throughout the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “How we fare depends on what we do, and washing hands, social distancing and masking up are crucial tools we can use to protect each other in this fight against the virus. New York has a widening vaccine distribution network, but until more New Yorkers are able to take the vaccine we need to stay vigilant.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 225,793
- Total Positive – 6,600
- Percent Positive – 2.92%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,617 (-17)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -337
- Patients Newly Admitted – 609
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 953 (+18)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 642 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 153,013 (+537)
- Deaths – 77
- Total Deaths – 39,464
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|99
|0.01%
|32%
|Central New York
|43
|0.01%
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|147
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|792
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|449
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|58
|0.01%
|43%
|New York City
|2,760
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|34
|0.01%
|59%
|Southern Tier
|80
|0.01%
|52%
|Western New York
|155
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|4,617
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|239
|205
|17%
|Central New York
|262
|167
|35%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|259
|38%
|Long Island
|853
|671
|23%
|Mid-Hudson
|677
|423
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|66
|32%
|New York City
|2,599
|2,026
|23%
|North Country
|61
|32
|50%
|Southern Tier
|126
|63
|51%
|Western New York
|545
|319
|44%
|Statewide
|5,856
|4,231
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.85%
|1.86%
|1.82%
|Central New York
|0.95%
|0.89%
|0.86%
|Finger Lakes
|1.69%
|1.64%
|1.62%
|Long Island
|4.21%
|4.24%
|4.35%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.34%
|4.44%
|4.49%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.48%
|1.41%
|1.45%
|New York City
|3.86%
|3.97%
|4.04%
|North Country
|2.09%
|1.98%
|1.79%
|Southern Tier
|0.72%
|0.69%
|0.67%
|Western New York
|1.88%
|1.72%
|1.64%
|Statewide
|3.11%
|3.13%
|3.16%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|4.62%
|4.91%
|4.61%
|Brooklyn
|3.99%
|4.34%
|4.22%
|Manhattan
|2.63%
|2.82%
|2.69%
|Queens
|4.23%
|4.64%
|4.51%
|Staten Island
|4.48%
|4.83%
|4.67%
Of the 1,722,463 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,551
|40
|Allegany
|2,956
|6
|Broome
|15,794
|59
|Cattaraugus
|4,552
|4
|Cayuga
|5,471
|8
|Chautauqua
|7,527
|10
|Chemung
|6,554
|18
|Chenango
|2,554
|13
|Clinton
|3,882
|12
|Columbia
|3,502
|11
|Cortland
|3,296
|14
|Delaware
|1,686
|24
|Dutchess
|23,706
|121
|Erie
|68,079
|176
|Essex
|1,391
|5
|Franklin
|2,210
|2
|Fulton
|3,515
|21
|Genesee
|4,558
|10
|Greene
|2,773
|10
|Hamilton
|288
|0
|Herkimer
|4,638
|7
|Jefferson
|5,005
|12
|Lewis
|2,139
|11
|Livingston
|3,659
|14
|Madison
|3,923
|2
|Monroe
|54,044
|75
|Montgomery
|3,327
|12
|Nassau
|156,309
|663
|Niagara
|15,746
|18
|NYC
|761,093
|3,453
|Oneida
|20,124
|26
|Onondaga
|33,107
|40
|Ontario
|5,989
|7
|Orange
|39,288
|157
|Orleans
|2,504
|7
|Oswego
|6,230
|15
|Otsego
|2,591
|17
|Putnam
|8,768
|44
|Rensselaer
|9,408
|32
|Rockland
|40,758
|127
|Saratoga
|12,465
|41
|Schenectady
|11,192
|24
|Schoharie
|1,284
|5
|Schuyler
|880
|1
|Seneca
|1,685
|1
|St. Lawrence
|5,790
|15
|Steuben
|5,653
|13
|Suffolk
|170,226
|664
|Sullivan
|4,995
|30
|Tioga
|2,925
|18
|Tompkins
|3,601
|15
|Ulster
|10,690
|71
|Warren
|2,968
|10
|Washington
|2,460
|12
|Wayne
|4,607
|9
|Westchester
|112,567
|359
|Wyoming
|2,947
|8
|Yates
|1,033
|1
Friday, 77 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 39,464. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|11
|Broome
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|14
|Manhattan
|6
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|4
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|2
|Queens
|9
|Richmond
|3
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Seneca
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Sullivan
|2
|Tompkins
|4
|Westchester
|3