Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 progress in the state

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress with the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.
As we enter this new year, New Yorkers should be energized with a bright hope for the future. We know what we have to do to defeat this invisible enemy and we are reminded of what can be achieved when we come together and work toward a united solution. As we start 2021, I encourage all New Yorkers to look to their better angels and continue the practices we know stop the spread of this virus — wash your hands, socially distance, and wear a mask. I am confident that we will win this war together because we are New York Tough.Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Cuomo’s office released the following data on Friday:
- Test results reported: 219,253
- Total positive: 16,497
- Percent positive: 7.52%
- Patient hospitalization: 7,886 (down 49)
- Patients newly admitted: 1,006
- Hospital counties: 54
- Number in ICU: 1,292
- Number in ICU with intubation: 776 (up 53)
- Total discharges: 102,968 (up 839)
- Deaths: 166
- Total deaths: 30,208
Below you can find the hospital bed capacity and occupancy in each region:
|Region
|COVID patients currently in hospital
|COVID patients as percent of region population
|Percent of hospital beds available (7-day average)
|Capital Region
|394
|0.04%
|25%
|Central New York
|395
|0.05%
|22%
|Finger Lakes
|919
|0.08%
|32%
|Long Island
|1,443
|0.05%
|26%
|Mid-Hudson
|912
|0.04%
|35%
|Mohawk Valley
|294
|0.06%
|24%
|New York City
|2,709
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|71
|0.02%
|38%
|Southern Tier
|205
|0.03%
|43%
|Western New York
|544
|0.04%
|33%
|Statewide
|7,886
|0.04%
|31%
Below you can find a breakdown of ICU bed capacity and occupancy in each region:
|Region
|Total ICU beds
|Total occupied ICU beds
|Percent of ICU bed available in region (7-day average)
|Capital Region
|239
|194
|19%
|Central New York
|252
|191
|27%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|290
|29%
|Long Island
|809
|638
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|685
|415
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|126
|100
|23%
|New York City
|2,457
|1,808
|29%
|North Country
|59
|38
|38%
|Southern Tier
|125
|83
|37%
|Western New York
|545
|350
|40%
|NYS TOTAL
|5,694
|4,107
|30%
On Thursday, 219,523 test results were reported to the state. Out of those, 7.52% were positive. Below is a breakdown of positivity rates over the last three days:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|9.09%
|9.13%
|9.57%
|Central New York
|7.29%
|7.81%
|8.21%
|Finger Lakes
|8.80%
|9.22%
|9.70%
|Long Island
|7.49%
|8.04%
|8.42%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.68%
|7.09%
|7.56%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.36%
|9.54%
|9.69%
|New York City
|5.28%
|5.62%
|5.85%
|North Country
|7.46%
|7.49%
|8.17%
|Southern Tier
|4.05%
|4.43%
|5.16%
|Western New York
|6.82%
|7.40%
|8.01%
|Statewide
|6.43%
|6.83%
|7.20%
The governor’s office also broke down the number of positive cases in each county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|11,917
|332
|Allegany
|1,876
|45
|Broome
|8,301
|144
|Cattaraugus
|2,585
|87
|Cayuga
|2,997
|103
|Chautauqua
|3,625
|107
|Chemung
|4,585
|54
|Chenango
|1,250
|36
|Clinton
|1,158
|83
|Columbia
|1,678
|48
|Cortland
|2,107
|37
|Delaware
|726
|19
|Dutchess
|12,379
|297
|Erie
|41,988
|736
|Essex
|608
|38
|Franklin
|781
|20
|Fulton
|1,317
|32
|Genesee
|2,767
|86
|Greene
|1,383
|61
|Hamilton
|112
|10
|Herkimer
|2,230
|92
|Jefferson
|1,859
|76
|Lewis
|944
|34
|Livingston
|1,928
|65
|Madison
|2,337
|48
|Monroe
|34,592
|838
|Montgomery
|1,393
|86
|Nassau
|89,460
|1,556
|Niagara
|8,745
|301
|NYC
|431,353
|5,293
|Oneida
|12,425
|314
|Onondaga
|21,508
|362
|Ontario
|3,365
|111
|Orange
|23,679
|322
|Orleans
|1,397
|38
|Oswego
|3,510
|85
|Otsego
|1,229
|24
|Putnam
|4,937
|106
|Rensselaer
|4,415
|146
|Rockland
|27,768
|258
|Saratoga
|5,796
|208
|Schenectady
|6,076
|163
|Schoharie
|572
|18
|Schuyler
|534
|8
|Seneca
|817
|27
|St. Lawrence
|2,182
|98
|Steuben
|3,467
|61
|Suffolk
|97,931
|1,874
|Sullivan
|3,169
|63
|Tioga
|1,711
|32
|Tompkins
|2,114
|35
|Ulster
|5,816
|137
|Warren
|1,249
|93
|Washington
|874
|49
|Wayne
|2,632
|73
|Westchester
|70,614
|953
|Wyoming
|1,421
|54
|Yates
|522
|21
On Thursday, 166 New Yorkers died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 30,208, according to the governor’s office.
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|3
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|2
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Cayuga
|3
|Cortland
|3
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|14
|Genesee
|2
|Greene
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|14
|Lewis
|2
|Livingston
|1
|Manhattan
|7
|Monroe
|15
|Montgomery
|2
|Nassau
|11
|Niagara
|4
|Oneida
|5
|Onondaga
|6
|Orange
|3
|Orleans
|1
|Oswego
|3
|Queens
|8
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|3
|Schenectady
|3
|Seneca
|1
|St. Lawrence
|2
|Suffolk
|12
|Ulster
|2
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|3
|Westchester
|11
|Wyoming
|1
|Yates
|1