Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 progress in the state

(WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress with the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

As we enter this new year, New Yorkers should be energized with a bright hope for the future. We know what we have to do to defeat this invisible enemy and we are reminded of what can be achieved when we come together and work toward a united solution. As we start 2021, I encourage all New Yorkers to look to their better angels and continue the practices we know stop the spread of this virus — wash your hands, socially distance, and wear a mask. I am confident that we will win this war together because we are New York Tough.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo’s office released the following data on Friday:

  • Test results reported: 219,253
  • Total positive: 16,497
  • Percent positive: 7.52%
  • Patient hospitalization: 7,886 (down 49)
  • Patients newly admitted: 1,006
  • Hospital counties: 54
  • Number in ICU: 1,292
  • Number in ICU with intubation: 776 (up 53)
  • Total discharges: 102,968 (up 839)
  • Deaths: 166
  • Total deaths: 30,208

Below you can find the hospital bed capacity and occupancy in each region:

RegionCOVID patients currently in hospitalCOVID patients as percent of region populationPercent of hospital beds available (7-day average)
Capital Region3940.04%25%
Central New York3950.05%22%
Finger Lakes9190.08%32%
Long Island1,4430.05%26%
Mid-Hudson9120.04%35%
Mohawk Valley2940.06%24%
New York City2,7090.03%31%
North Country710.02%38%
Southern Tier2050.03%43%
Western New York5440.04%33%
Statewide7,8860.04%31%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

Below you can find a breakdown of ICU bed capacity and occupancy in each region:

RegionTotal ICU bedsTotal occupied ICU bedsPercent of ICU bed available in region (7-day average)
Capital Region23919419%
Central New York25219127%
Finger Lakes39729029%
Long Island80963825%
Mid-Hudson68541540%
Mohawk Valley12610023%
New York City2,4571,80829%
North Country593838%
Southern Tier1258337%
Western New York54535040%
NYS TOTAL5,6944,10730%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

On Thursday, 219,523 test results were reported to the state. Out of those, 7.52% were positive. Below is a breakdown of positivity rates over the last three days:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region9.09%9.13%9.57%
Central New York7.29%7.81%8.21%
Finger Lakes8.80%9.22%9.70%
Long Island7.49%8.04%8.42%
Mid-Hudson6.68%7.09%7.56%
Mohawk Valley9.36%9.54%9.69%
New York City5.28%5.62%5.85%
North Country7.46%7.49%8.17%
Southern Tier4.05%4.43%5.16%
Western New York6.82%7.40%8.01%
Statewide6.43%6.83%7.20%
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

The governor’s office also broke down the number of positive cases in each county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany11,917332
Allegany1,87645
Broome8,301144
Cattaraugus2,58587
Cayuga2,997103
Chautauqua3,625107
Chemung4,58554
Chenango1,25036
Clinton1,15883
Columbia1,67848
Cortland2,10737
Delaware72619
Dutchess12,379297
Erie41,988736
Essex60838
Franklin78120
Fulton1,31732
Genesee2,76786
Greene1,38361
Hamilton11210
Herkimer2,23092
Jefferson1,85976
Lewis94434
Livingston1,92865
Madison2,33748
Monroe34,592838
Montgomery1,39386
Nassau89,4601,556
Niagara8,745301
NYC431,3535,293
Oneida12,425314
Onondaga21,508362
Ontario3,365111
Orange23,679322
Orleans1,39738
Oswego3,51085
Otsego1,22924
Putnam4,937106
Rensselaer4,415146
Rockland27,768258
Saratoga5,796208
Schenectady6,076163
Schoharie57218
Schuyler5348
Seneca81727
St. Lawrence2,18298
Steuben3,46761
Suffolk97,9311,874
Sullivan3,16963
Tioga1,71132
Tompkins2,11435
Ulster5,816137
Warren1,24993
Washington87449
Wayne2,63273
Westchester70,614953
Wyoming1,42154
Yates52221
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

On Thursday, 166 New Yorkers died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 30,208, according to the governor’s office.

CountyNew Deaths
Albany3
Allegany1
Bronx2
Broome2
Cattaraugus2
Cayuga3
Cortland3
Delaware1
Dutchess3
Erie14
Genesee2
Greene2
Jefferson1
Kings14
Lewis2
Livingston1
Manhattan7
Monroe15
Montgomery2
Nassau11
Niagara4
Oneida5
Onondaga6
Orange3
Orleans1
Oswego3
Queens8
Rensselaer1
Richmond2
Rockland2
Saratoga3
Schenectady3
Seneca1
St. Lawrence2
Suffolk12
Ulster2
Washington1
Wayne3
Westchester11
Wyoming1
Yates1
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office

