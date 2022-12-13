BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Due to a change in statistical information sharing, Broome County will discontinue its COVID-19 Dashboard in 2023.

Statistics have been supplied to Broome County by the case investigation platform CommCare through a contract with the New York State Department of Health. This contract will end on December 31st.

With no primary data source, the Broome County Health Department will no longer be able to operate its dashboard.

According to the health department, information will continue to be available on the State Health Department and Centers for Disease Control websites.

New York State Health Department: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york

The Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html

The last dashboard update will take place on January 3rd. The dashboard will be archived for those who wish to view data from March 2020-December 2022.

NewsChannel 34 will also be discontinuing daily latest numbers articles as the Broome County Health Department was our primary source for up-to-date information.