CHENANGO COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Chenango County Health Department, the county is experiencing a 40% increase in cases of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea.

According to a release, there were 26 new cases reported in the last month. Of the 26 reported, 18 were Chlamydia, 7 were Gonorrhea, and 1 was a coinfection. This number includes both men and women who are seeking treatment.

The Health Department urges county residents to protect themselves from STI’s.

“If you have an STI, your sex partner(s) should also get tested. They will need to take medicine to cure the infection. You can be re-infected, even if you’ve had it before. The only way to completely avoid STI’s is to not have vaginal, anal, or oral sex.”

“If you are sexually active, you can lower your STI chances significantly by being in a long-term relationship with a partner who has been tested, using condoms, informing your partner if you have an STI, not having sex again until you or your partner completes treatment, and having a regular STI screening each year.”

You can contact the Chenango County Health Department with any questions at 607-337-1660.