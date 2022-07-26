BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – As of July 25th, the Broome County Health Department continues to report zero cases of monkeypox, a rare, viral infection.

However, as of the same date, the New York State Department of Health has confrimed a total of 1,111 monkeypox cases across the state. Most cases, 1,040 of them, have been reported in New York City just hours away.

The Broome County Health Department stresses that while Broome County residents should not be alarmed, it is important for everyone to stay informed about monkeypox. This means understanding the symptoms, how it spreads, and what to do if you ae exposed,

Monkeypox symptoms often include flu-like feelings accompanied by a rash. Rashes usually appear like pimples or blisters often in mucosal areas such as the mouth and anogenital or rectal areas. The rashes can also spread to the face torso or extremities and typically will last 2-4 weeks.

Monkeypox spread through close, physical contact between people. Anyone can get monkeypox, but based on the current outbreak certain populations are being affected more that others, including men who have sex with men.

Here are some tips to help protect yourself from the virus:

Ask your sexual partners whether they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox.

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a rash or other monkeypox-related symptoms.

If you are exposed or experience symptoms, make sure to reach out to a health care provider.

Follow reputable sources of health information, including NYSDOH, CDC, and your local county health department.

Broome County Director of Public Health Mary McFadden says that Broome County is prepared for possible cases.

“It will likely be a matter of time before we get our first case, but we do not anticipate a large outbreak. We have been working diligently, practicing our response plans with the engagement of our local healthcare providers and many community partners,” stated McFadden. “When we do get a case, we want our community to know, that we will be ready.”

For more information on monkeypox you can call 778-2839 or click here: NYSDOH Monkeypox Website