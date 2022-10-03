TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Tioga County Public Health Department is reminding community members to perform monthly self-checks.

Each year in the United States, about 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men. In New York State, during 2019, there were 2,491 women that lost their lives to breast cancer.

According to the health department, early detection gives you the best protection and outcome when facing the diagnosis of breast cancer.

Women should follow the steps below for instruction on how to perform a monthly breast self-exam:

In the shower – With the pads/flats of your 3 middle fingers, check the entire breast and armpit area pressing down with light, medium, and firm pressure. Check both breasts each month feeling for any lump, thickening, hardened knot, or any other breast changes.

With the pads/flats of your 3 middle fingers, check the entire breast and armpit area pressing down with light, medium, and firm pressure. Check both breasts each month feeling for any lump, thickening, hardened knot, or any other breast changes. In front of a mirror – Visually inspect your breasts with your arms at your sides. Next, raise your arms high overhead. Look for any changes in the contour, any swelling, or dimpling of the skin, or changes in the nipples. Next, rest your palms on your hips and press firmly to flex your chest muscles. Left and right breasts will not exactly match—few women’s breasts do, so look for any dimpling, puckering, or changes, particularly on one side.

Visually inspect your breasts with your arms at your sides. Next, raise your arms high overhead. Look for any changes in the contour, any swelling, or dimpling of the skin, or changes in the nipples. Next, rest your palms on your hips and press firmly to flex your chest muscles. Left and right breasts will not exactly match—few women’s breasts do, so look for any dimpling, puckering, or changes, particularly on one side. Lying down – When lying down, the breast tissue spreads out evenly along the chest wall. Place a pillow under your right shoulder and your right arm behind your head. Using your left hand, move the pads of your fingers around your right breast gently covering the entire breast area and armpit. Use light, medium, and firm pressure. Squeeze the nipple; check for discharge and lumps. Repeat these steps for your left breast.

If you notice any of the following signs or symptoms. contact your primary healthcare provider: red swollen or tender breast, lump, dimple or puckering in the skin of the breast, fluid or discharge, other than breastmilk, from the nipple, lump in the underarm area, or nipple turning inward.

Many breast cancer symptoms are invisible and not noticeable without a professional screening. The Lourdes Mobile Mammography Van will be visiting Tioga Opportunities in Owego on October 25th from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lourdes and non-Lourdes patients are welcome.

A referral is not necessary and mammogram results will be sent to your primary healthcare provider. The van is available for both insured and uninsured women,